THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $101.45 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

