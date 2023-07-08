Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after buying an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,697,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,626,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.