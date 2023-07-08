Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

