WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 21,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $189.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

