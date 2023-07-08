Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Itron Profile



Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

