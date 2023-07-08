Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $10,014,171. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

