2,847 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

