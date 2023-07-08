TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

