TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,341 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 485,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 404,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 362,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

