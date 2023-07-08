TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 159 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

