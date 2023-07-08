Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $9.57 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

