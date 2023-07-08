Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

