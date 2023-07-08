TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

