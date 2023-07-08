TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 166 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $233.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

