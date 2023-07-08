TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

