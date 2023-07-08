TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,298 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

