TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 78,209 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.57.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

