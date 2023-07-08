Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

