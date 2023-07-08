Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PAVE opened at $30.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
