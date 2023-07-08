Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 663.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.