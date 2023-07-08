Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

