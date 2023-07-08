Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.