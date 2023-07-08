Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $934.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $929.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $647.54 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

