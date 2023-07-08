1,928 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.83) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.