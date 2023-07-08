Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

ROP opened at $476.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.58 and a 200 day moving average of $442.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

