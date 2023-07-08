Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

