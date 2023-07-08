Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMM stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

