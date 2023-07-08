Stephen Fredette Sells 2,168 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $48,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,973,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,017,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46.

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41.

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

