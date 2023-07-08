Aman Narang Sells 2,356 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,945,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,486,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95.

NYSE TOST opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Toast by 15.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 109,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Toast by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Toast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toast by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 120,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $283,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

