RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.40 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

