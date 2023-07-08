RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP opened at $8.38 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

