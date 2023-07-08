Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.72 million and $2.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,970,546,154 coins and its circulating supply is 41,377,481,267 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

