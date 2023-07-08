CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

