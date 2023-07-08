CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.
CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %
CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
