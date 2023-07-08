RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RIV opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

