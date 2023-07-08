RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RMI opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

