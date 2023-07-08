TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.