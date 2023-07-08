TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

