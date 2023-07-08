Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 788,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.