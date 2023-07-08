4,553 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

