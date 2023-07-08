Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.