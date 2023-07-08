TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 179 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 618,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.