Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $65,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

