Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $451,078 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

