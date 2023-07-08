TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,779 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $218.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

