TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $367,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.