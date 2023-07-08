Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,672. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

