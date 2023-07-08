Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 240,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $329.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.50.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.