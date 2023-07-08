TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $400,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.