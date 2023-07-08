6,423 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 131,362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 310,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $73.33 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.