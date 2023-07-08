KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

